Weather Forecast: Temperatures running warmer than normal, not record-breaking

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:03 AM, Oct 04, 2022
MISSOULA — For at least the next week, daytime temperatures will be running warmer than normal.

In October, high temperatures are usually around 64 or 65 degrees, but a high pressure ridge that is staying in place over the rocky mountain west is responsible for the heat.

The high pressure system is also going to bring us drier conditions. Overall, this weather is abnormal, just not quite at record high levels.

The warm weather could also quicken the turning of fall leaves in the next couple of weeks. A cool-down may be possible later in October.

