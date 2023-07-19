Weather Forecast: Temperatures start rising today

MISSOULA — Today begins the trend of warming temperatures into the weekend, with potential for triple-digit heat in some locations.

As the temperatures begin the climb to Saturday, valleys will see a mix of high 80s and low 90s today. Conditions remain dry and sunny overall.

The heat will mostly hit this weekend before cooling back down. According to the local National Weather Service, there are a couple of areas with higher probabilities to see 100 degrees or higher.:

Missoula = 61%

Libby = 40% (Troy could be included in this as well)

Bitterroot = 30%

Kalispell = 11%

While it will be great outdoor weather in the next few days, be careful with elevated fire danger when camping/recreating. Also, be sure to regularly apply sunscreen when outside and watch for signs of heat sickness.