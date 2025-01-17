Weather Forecast: Temperatures to get colder and colder through the weekend

MISSOULA — It's time to find ways to chill inside this weekend because outside it'll be too chilly!

The arctic air mass expected to roll in today is already showing up in East Glacier this morning. Throughout the day, the frigid air will spread across the region.

Temperatures today will rise only to the 20s, while 10s are forecasted for both Saturday and Sunday.

For today, the initial front that rolls through is likely to bring some light snow accumulations for the I-90 corridor and areas south. A "Flash Freeze" is possible, but the cold air looks to move through slowly, so it would be more of an overnight freeze that could cause travel delays.

The weekend will get progressively colder though, which means Sunday to Monday is the most dangerous time with this cold. Wind chill tends to slow down your body's ability to radiate enough heat to keep warm. With wind chill factored in, it may feel like -30° outside at the lowest this weekend.

So, if you are traveling this weekend, take precautions to have emergency gear in your car! Extra blankets, warming devices, etc., would be good practice to keep handy.

Also, limit your time outdoors this weekend. When necessary, make sure you are dressed very warm to go outside. These temperatures are not the coldest we've ever seen, but they are cold enough to warrant extra care for people, pets, and livestock.

Stay warm!