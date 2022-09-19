Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Temperatures trending up and down this week

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:17 AM, Sep 19, 2022
MISSOULA — Over the weekend, current weather models have shifted slightly, meaning the wet and cool pattern we expected earlier is coming later in the week.

Instead, we will see temperatures much warmer today, in the 70s, along with drier weather.

The cool and wet pattern shortly moves in on Wednesday, continues Thursday, and exits Friday.

This pattern change will make our temperatures trend up and down throughout the work week. However, these highs are relatively mild and are close to average for this time of year.

