Weather Forecast: Temps in the 60s today, with increasing cloud coverage later

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:07 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 06:07:11-04

MISSOULA — For the most part, today looks like a fairly calm and pleasant day. Temperatures will rise slightly into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies through lunchtime.

However, we are tracking an expected increase in cloud coverage later this afternoon and evening, eventually taking us back to some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A few locations may see the rain showers as early as Friday morning, but thunderstorms are more likely late Friday.

Although this unsettled weather returns because of a Pacific low pressure system, temperatures should hold in the 60s and into the 70s through the weekend.

Basically, hang on tight - our spring rollercoaster hasn't come to an end yet.

