Weather Forecast: The heat is on

MISSOULA — The heat is on in Montana.

So far, high temperature records in Missoula and Butte have been broken or tied, and this is only the start of the heat wave in Montana.

Daytime highs and overnight lows will be 10-15 degrees above normal throughout much of this week. Cooler temperatures arrive Saturday and Sunday, with even 70s possible by Monday.

This weather whiplash will lead to some dangerous fire conditions outside of the heat though. Winds that accompany the late week cold front will not help fires fueled by low humidity and the heat.

Keep an eye on the forecast for the next little while and stay cool!