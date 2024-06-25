Weather Forecast: The warm before the storm

MISSOULA — Temperatures and skies will continue to feel summer-like today!

Sunshine should be holding on everywhere, with highs reaching anywhere between the low 80s and high 80s. 90s are in the forecast for tomorrow, before it all changes.

A cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon, bringing an uptick in winds and providing some possible lift for thunderstorms to develop. Then, a low pressure trough arrives overnight Wednesday that will bring widespread rain for western Montana Thursday.

At that point, temperatures should drop back to low 70s, even 60s for many places.

For now, we get to enjoy the warm before the storm hits. Keep an eye to the sky as things may change quickly tomorrow afternoon and keep yourself hydrated and cool in this heat!