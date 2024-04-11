Weather Forecast: The warming trend continues into the weekend

MISSOULA — Although cloud coverage will continue to vary into the weekend, high temperatures will remain warm for us in Western Montana.

Daily highs are expected to reach 60s and 70s all the way through Sunday.

In the afternoons, isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible, but the cloud coverage may hinder really strong thunderstorm development.

Saturday and Sunday do look fairly sunny and have less potential for the afternoon shower pattern.

Overall, we get some nice weather for the weekend! By Monday next week, the weather pattern will change again though.

A cold front from the North will drop in Monday with gusty winds and chiller temperatures.

The middle of next week may even bring some valley rain/snow and highs in the 40s.

Basically, make outdoor plans for the weekend and stay tuned for what is to come next week.