Weather Forecast: The weekend conditions will tick all the right boxes

MISSOULA — Our weather conditions will tick all the boxes this weekend!

Things will stay stable through Monday and be dry, warm, clear, and sunny. Temperatures do rise slightly after today, but will remain comfortable.

It will be a great time for any outdoor activities - stargazing, hiking, kayaking - anything.

By next week, we will a 180 degree turnaround in conditions. Low pressure will change clear skies to cloudy skies, cool off the warm temperatures, and create possible rain showers. Long-range models until the end the September support an overall shift to a more fall-like pattern.

Ultimately, this weekend might be the one last push of summer weather before the fall conditions take charge.