Weather Forecast: Three things to know before you head out the door

MISSOULA — As our weather continues to be overcast and smoky, here are three things to know before you head out the door today -

Fog is expected to limit visibility in the morning hours until about 10 AM. Some areas in the Flathead valley had visibility limited to 0.5 miles earlier this week. The fog will be stronger in low-lying areas across western Montana.

Along with the fog, the current Air Quality Alert will expire or renew today at 10 AM. Levels are ranging from Unhealthy - Moderate, but may improve on Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in southwestern counites later this afternoon and evening. The Bitterroot area will see stronger storms with gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

Smoke in the atmosphere can stabilize these storms though, meaning the showers and storms may weaken over the next few hours.

Weekend temperatures are cooling down into the 60s and rain chances continue.