Weather Forecast: Thundershowers for Flathead/Glacier area, sun & haze elsewhere

MISSOULA — Our trend of thunderstorms and scattered showers continues for parts of western Montana today.

Generally, most places will remain dry, with partly sunny skies and light haze. However, conditions will be different for the Flathead/Glacier area this morning.

Storms are expected to crawl along the Rocky Mountain front for the next few hours, impacting the Flathead valley first, followed by Glacier National Park.

Any thunderstorm has potential to create lightning, hail, heavy rain and gusty winds - so be cautious when recreating in the park today and when headed outside. If thunder roars, go indoors!

Temperatures today will be mild summer highs with mid 70s expected in NW Montana and low 80s for the Missoula/Bitterroot valleys.

Thunderstorm activity will start to taper off for the second half of the week before returning this weekend.