Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm potential and big temperature changes ahead

MISSOULA — A rise in temperatures today and an incoming front will likely lead to a few isolated thunderstorms late tonight.

Thunderstorm development requires a few conditions 1) some heat for lift, or "convection" and 2) instability. Today, we can check yes to both of those boxes.

Daytime highs should reach to around 15 degrees above average in the low-to-mid 80s today. The instability will be provided by the frontal passage, moving into western Montana this afternoon.

The Bitterroot Valley would be the place to see thunderstorms first (late afternoon), followed by the I-90 corridor (commute hours), and finally the Flathead region (late evening).

These storms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts, light hail, heavy rain, and lightning for a brief period of time. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Temperatures will drastically change into Wednesday as a 25 degree drop is possible in high temps. Winds may carry over into tomorrow, as well as scattered precipitation.

The weather pattern then becomes more stable towards the end of the week.