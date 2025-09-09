Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm threat continues through mid-week

MISSOULA — A large, multifaceted low pressure system will impact weather across the western U.S. for most of this week… impacts to the northern Rockies will be in the form of thunderstorms, cooler temps and beneficial rainfall!

Tuesday & Wednesday will feature hazy skies at times, partly sunny conditions and afternoon/evening thunderstorms. While I’m not expecting anything severe, we will see storms with gusty outflow winds (35-45mph), small hail and brief, heavy rain. If the storms hit burn scars or flood prone areas, debris flows or flash flooding could occur. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s these days.

Look for widespread showers with mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday with highs dropping into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Right now, the NWS has an 80% chance for wetting rains for most areas, except 30-50% for less than 0.10" in Southwest Montana (including Butte and south) and far Northwest Montana.

There’s a 40-50% chance for an inch or greater of total rainfall from Seeley Lake northwards to Glacier National Park through Saturday morning.

Look for patchy, morning fog with lots of residual low level moisture and cooler temps late-week.

Longer range models are hinting at a slight break this weekend before another larger system moves in Monday.

