Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm threat returns again this afternoon/evening

MISSOULA — Much like yesterday, today will start out calm and clear, with monsoon thunderstorms developing later.

Some areas today have a slightly elevated risk for more strong-to-severe thunderstorms, but most of Northwest Montana remains in just the general risk category.

Storms look to develop late in the afternoon/early evening. The heat of the day tends to help give the thunderstorms some power. Temperatures today will be warmest in NW Montana with upper 80s, followed by mid-to-low 80s for the Bitterroot Valley and Granite County.

When the 4:00 - 7:00 PM time arrives, keep an eye out for either Special Weather Statements or Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Those are usually issued by the National Weather Service when we have general-marginal threats for thunderstorms.

Check out the photo gallery in this story to understand the difference between Special Weather Statements and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Before the thunderstorms hit, today looks pleasant with a slight breeze and sunny skies. Tomorrow we should see some calmer conditions again, with a limited chance for more thunderstorms until Friday.