Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms across the Treasure State today

MISSOULA — Finally, western Montana got some rain yesterday! Today, it looks like we’re in for more thunderstorms.

Some could be on the stronger side, but it really depends on when the weather system moves in.

If it arrives earlier in the day, we’ll see more clouds and less heating from the sun, which should keep storms on the milder side.

But if it shows up later, there's a better chance for stronger storms—especially east of the Continental Divide—since the extra heating could add more energy to the mix.

Overall, temperatures are looking very mild today with 70°s across the board. Highs should rise slightly to the low 80°s for everyone on Saturday.

By Sunday, things start to calm down a bit. A weak ridge will build over the area, which means fewer showers and less humidity overall.

Still, it's not a super strong ridge, and there's a larger weather pattern at play, so some afternoon storms—especially in the mountains—are on the table.