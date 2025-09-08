Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms to kick off the week

MISSOULA — Like we talked about last week, this week will feature a large pattern change compared to the hot and dry weather as of late!

Thunderstorms will be likely areawide Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The biggest impacts from storms will be gusty, outflow winds and brief, heavy rain. Small hail is possible, but not of greatest concern. Storms Tuesday could be stronger than what’s expected Monday, so keep your eye to the southwest sky if you have outdoor plans!

Our big pattern change is due to a large, upper level trough of low pressure currently moving onshore in the Pacific Northwest around Oregon. Over the next several days, it will slowly track through the region ending in around eastern Montana by the weekend. With is moving so slowly, it will really allow us to cool down in the temperature department (low 70s - average this time of year) with an extremely good chance of seeing a significant rain event.

The NWS says beneficial rain is expected with a 50-70% chance of at least 0.50 inch of rain for much of the area; a slightly lower 40-50% chance in southwest Montana and eastern Sanders County. This will be great for area wildfires!

It’s a ways out, but we’re always looking to the weekend, right? Right now, next weekend looks to feature a mix of clouds and sun, a 20% chance of showers/t’storms and highs in the low 70s.