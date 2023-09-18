Weather Forecast: Time to get out the sweaters & cover the plants

MISSOULA — It's time to get out the sweaters and cover the plants - fall-like weather is just around the corner!

Today will be a more mild day temperature-wise and overall. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, with more scattered showers possible in Southwest Montana (near Butte to Billings) later today. These are not expected to be intense thunderstorms - more like quick bursts of moisture.

By tomorrow, a low pressure system will bring in the fall weather. Temperatures will cool to highs in the 60s and overnight lows will be chilly enough for frost/freezing.

Gusty winds will also increase after the low moves in, as well as more overcast conditions and rain showers.

Weather models are pretty clear on the timing of this low pressure system and adjoining front coming in midweek. However, after the front the weather models are not consistent for the end of the week.

So for now, we might keep the fall weather for Saturday (the Autumnal Equinox/First Official Day of Fall)!