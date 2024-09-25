Weather Forecast: Toasty temperatures and wind advisories today

MISSOULA — Temperatures this morning are chilly, but they will quickly warm up today.

Near record-warmth is possible today for places like Missoula. The current record stands at 88°, set in 2015 on September 25th. Current trends show Missoula hitting 87° during the warmest part of the day.

The heat will not last long though as a cold front is on the way.

The front will bring along with it some gusty winds before anything else. Around 3:00 PM, expect wind gusts to range between 10-40 MPH. There are Wind Advisories in effect for much of the region. Take precautions with these winds by tying down loose objects and/or bringing in trash cans.

Unfortunately, the gusts today may prolong wildfire season. Please continue to follow local regulations and guidelines when it comes to lighting fires over the next few days.

Following the winds will be a push of scattered moisture for NW Montana. Most of the precipitation will fall overnight, with skies clearing by late tomorrow morning.

Starting Thursday, temperatures will be back to seasonal averages.