Weather Forecast: Today's winter storm brings mountain snow & valley rain

MISSOULA — A slow-moving winter storm will bring mountain snow and valley rain for some locations today, depending on elevation and temperatures.

Most of the moisture will impact areas north of I-90. Throughout the morning, expect scattered rain showers in the Mission Valley/Lower Clark Fork Region/Flathead Valley. In the afternoon, more widespread showers will arrive and create more snowy conditions later into the evening.

Places like Seeley Lake or Potomac could see more snow than the Highway 93 valleys. The Winter Weather Advisory issued includes locations like Seeley Lake/Potomac and is mainly warning for travel late tonight/overnight along mountain passes.

In general, all mountain passes in the area could be affected by this system.

Below I-90, temperatures will be warmer in the upper 40s-50s, and the moisture won't arrive until the late afternoon/evening. In fact, the Bitterroot valley looks to stay mostly dry, excluding the Bitterroot/Sapphire Ranges.

Drier weather arrives tomorrow and holds on through Saturday.