Weather Forecast: Tree pollen & temperatures running moderately high today

MISSOULA — Trees are blooming across western Montana, which also means it's allergy season.

Pollen counts for certain trees are hitting the moderate-to-high category today. Individuals with allergies will likely see an increase in symptoms as more things begin to blossom.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to reach moderate levels today. Most locations will see the upper 70s, with a few exceptions like Philipsburg and the Swan/Seeley valleys.

While these temperatures are nothing too warm, they are still running about 10 degrees above normal. The heat may provide a trigger for afternoon and evening thunderstorms again.

These thunderstorms, though generally short in this pattern, are capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and possible hail. The radar for these storms looks extremely scattered, but stronger cells look to pop up in NW Montana later this evening.

This pattern of warm, sunny days and possible thunderstorms will change Thursday into Friday, when a high pressure ridge sets up even stronger, causing temperatures to rise maybe 20 degrees above normal.