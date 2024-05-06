Weather Forecast: Two different weather patterns in the week ahead

MISSOULA — Our week will start off cool, wet, and windy - grab the umbrella this morning!

Showers are looking to taper off by lunchtime, but snow showers will continue at higher elevations off/on through Wednesday. Wind gusts may also impact your day - speeds are running between 20-40 MPH for valleys on the model runs.

Low pressure and an adjoining cold front are to blame for this weather trend. High temperatures will drop to 40s tomorrow once the cold front moves through later today. This pattern of cold, wet weather will hold until Wednesday, so hang on.

Starting Thursday, skies will clear and temperatures are currently looking to warm up to 70s just in time for the weekend.