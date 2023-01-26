Weather Forecast: Two-part winter storm is on the way

MISSOULA — A winter storm with two distinct weather conditions is on the way to western Montana.

First, we will see snow move in later tonight and continue through Saturday. Most of the weather models are consistent that we could see 5-10 inches accumulate in valleys by Saturday morning, with 12-24 inches possible in higher elevations.

One inconsistency with the models is in the Bitterroot valleys. Because high temperature will run close to 40 degrees today, a chance for rain/snow is making snow totals in the Bitterroot unclear.

For now, plan on snow continuing throughout Friday. Commutes will be tricky with slick roads, but could potentially get worse with the second part of this storm: arctic air.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to single digits and subzero levels (with wind chill) as an arctic air front slides in late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

These temperatures could be dangerous to people and animals when outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time.

The freezing temps will warm up slightly by next week, but don't look to be close to seasonable normals again for a while.