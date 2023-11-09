Weather Forecast: Two weak weather systems Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — We are looking at a pretty nice day today for the Northern Rockies with highs in the 40s and mostly to partly sunny skies overhead.

Another weak system brings scattered mountain snow along with some light valley rain/snow on Friday. Very little impacts are expected over mountain passes.

The best chance for valley precipitation will be across Northwest Montana.

Saturday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with breezy winds and an isolated rain or snow shower as well.

Temperatures will be in the 40s with winds gusting around 25 mph to 35 mph.

Starting Sunday and continuing through Wednesday of next week, a ridge of high pressure builds leading to mild and dry weather.

Expect temperatures to be above seasonal normal topping out in the mid-40s to low 50s.

