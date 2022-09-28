Weather Forecast: Unseasonably warm temperatures are climbing high today

MISSOULA — Temperatures will climb to above normal highs today, which is the "warm before the storm."

Overall, sunshine will dominate our weather until the evening hours. A slight chance of rain is forecasted to provide scattered moisture around 8 PM.

The rain chances will intensify overnight, with temperatures dropping around 20 degrees. The cold front associated with this storm system could also bring some gusty winds and lightning.

Otherwise, it looks like periods of rain will continue Thursday into Friday.