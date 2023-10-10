Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Unsettled precipitation & cooler weather returns

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:01 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 07:01:10-04

MISSOULA — Yesterday was the last sunset of the year after 7:00 PM and today - we lose more sun with cloudy, gloomy weather making a comeback.

Another series of low pressure systems will drive the change in weather patterns. The first front arrived last night, but another front will arrive around 3:00 PM today.

Widespread precipitation looks possible with a few isolated thunderstorms and high elevation snow.

The wet, cloudy period should last through Thursday before skies clear again and the sun returns.

However, it is unlikely we'll see another above-average warming period for now like we did last weekend. This time, temperatures look to stay more at a normal range through the weekend and into next week.

