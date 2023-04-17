Weather Forecast: Unsettled rain and snow showers this week

MISSOULA — Cue the "April showers" - throughout the week, precipitation will stay unsettled with chances up and down.

Showers look lighter today, but chances for snow ramp up tomorrow morning. Mountain passes and high elevation locations should expect widespread, heavy snow on Tuesday. Valley locations may see more of a rain/snow mix, depending on the next cold front.

The first front came through last night, dropping temperatures and bringing a few rain showers to select areas.

The next front looks to roll in late tonight/Tuesday morning. Overall, temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal for the work week.

Grab the umbrella to start the week and layer up when heading outside!

Fortunately, most weather models show a possible clearing of the skies for the weekend. Even if the models diverge, temperatures are expected to rise by Friday.