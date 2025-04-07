Weather Forecast: Unsettled spring conditions for the week

MISSOULA — Following a beautiful weekend, western Montana is going to get a roller coaster of weather conditions this week.

Temperatures will go up and down in a range between 50°F and 70°F, with unsettled precipitation and gusty winds.

Basically, we have a series of cold fronts headed our way. In between the days with cold fronts, we should see some warming and drying weather (Thursday, possibly Friday).

Most moisture will be minimal rain showers in the valleys and mountains will see spring snow.

Plan for off and on showers with slightly cooler temperatures through Thursday, and you'll be set for the work week!