Weather Forecast: Unsettled weather & cooler temperatures this week

MISSOULA — The weather pattern from the weekend - cooler and rainy - will continue off and on throughout this week.

For today, skies will be a little bit clearer in the morning, followed by scattered showers this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms may able to develop if there is enough heating later though! If thunder roars, go indoors.

Tomorrow will be one quick day of relief with slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Then, conditions will continue to be unsettled for the rest of the week.

Rain is likely Wednesday - Thursday, with possible mountain pass snow and even some valley snow. Friday could be another day like Tuesday where we see a break from the rain, and then it looks like it could be back again Saturday.

Basically, you'll want to keep that umbrella at the ready this week and continue to wear a good layer when heading out in the morning. Temperatures will overall be below normal this week.