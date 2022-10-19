Weather Forecast: Upcoming pattern change a result of two weather features

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service in Missoula shared yesterday that our incoming weather pattern change will be impacted by two features.

The first weather feature is a low pressure system currently in the Gulf of Alaska. This system has some intense strength and an associated cold front.

With its' intensity, this system will push out our dominating high pressure, which is keeping us warm and dry for the time being.

Another feature that will accompany our changing weather is a jet stream around the east side of the Asian continent.

This specific jet stream will push in the cold front enough for temperatures to drop by 10-15 degrees from Friday into Saturday.

Before we see the effects of these storms, we will still have 70 degree temps to enjoy and sunshine!