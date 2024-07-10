Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Updates to heat advisories; critical fire conditions ahead

Dani Hallows
Posted at 3:17 AM, Jul 10, 2024

MISSOULA — Although hot temperatures will continue to impact western Montana, heat advisories have been changed slightly by the National Weather Service.

Originally, our heat advisories were issued until Friday evening. Now, they have been updated to end tonight around 11 PM. This change does not mean the heat is going away though.

The hottest temperatures of the week are forecasted today - triple digits for many locations along the ID/MT border. However, temperatures will drop slightly after today when west winds arrive tomorrow.

With low humidity, consistent high heat, and these incoming winds, fire danger will likely be elevated into the weekend.

Unfortunately, there is no end in sight to this heat. Long-range forecast models hint at below average precipitation and above average temperatures for at least the next two weeks.

Continue to take precautions with the heat until we see a big weather pattern change.

