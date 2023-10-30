Weather Forecast: Valley inversions through Tuesday

MISSOULA — With high pressure in place, valley inversions will set up to start the week.

We saw this Sunday and are again seeing this today as many snow-covered valleys stay well below forecast highs.

For this reason, we have dropped high temperatures through at least Tuesday. Instead of upper 40s to low 50s expect 30s to low 40s.



Locations that can break free of these inversions — Troy, Libby, Trout Creek Thompson Falls, Seeley Lake — will see temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A wet weather pattern sets up to end the week and will continue into the weekend.

This weather pattern will be a warmer one, so rain is generally expected in the valleys with snow or a rain/snow mix in the mountains.

Expect showers to set up Thursday and continue into at least Sunday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

