Weather Forecast: Valley inversions + weak weather systems to start February

MISSOULA — As we leave January behind, most valleys will see inversions and weak weather systems for the first week of February.

The inversions will develop first as high pressure is building in western Montana. The level of intensity for each valley inversion will be dependent on the strength of the high pressure. Currently the ridge looks weaker, but any bit of inversion could trap cold air in the valleys. Although temperatures are trending warmer and warmer, temperatures will likely be adjusted based on how the inversions act.

Fog conditions are also likely to develop with the inversions. Morning and evening fog will be patchy and localized, but can cause visibility issues when driving. Use low-beam headlights if you encounter foggy areas in the next few days.

Following the high pressure/inversions, the weather pattern will turn to a series of weak systems that hit on and off. Chances for these storms are remaining low, which is what will make them weaker.

Overall, no big precipitation event is showing up on weather model runs for the next week.