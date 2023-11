MISSOULA — Scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow will continue into tonight.

People traveling over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail or Marias passes, should be prepared for winter driving conditions through tomorrow morning.

Drier weather sets up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Our next system could bring some light valley rain and mountain snow back by Friday before drier and "milder" weather sets up this weekend with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.