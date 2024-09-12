Weather Forecast: Valley rain, light mountain snow, and cool temperatures

MISSOULA — Rain, rain... that's what will NOT be going away today.

Depending on how our low pressure system moves through the state, we may see a fairly consistent day of rain showers.

At times though, rain will be off and on. A total of at least 0.50" is expected for everyone through Friday morning. Some areas will receive more than that, so be aware of water ponding on roadways or debris flow around burn scar areas.

Grab an umbrella, some solid shoes, but also a good jacket!

This low pressure system already brought in some colder air and highs today won't be getting much higher than where we sit now. Basically, our overnight lows will become our highs today.

Winter weather is possible at the highest peaks, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM tomorrow.

Rain showers will continue through tomorrow morning, before leaving just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm up to 70°s Saturday and Sunday.