Weather Forecast: Valley rain/snow and mountain snow today for parts of Montana

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 30, 2023
MISSOULA - Wintry weather has interrupted spring fever in western Montana today!

Most of the impacts are contained in the southwest region and mountain passes.

Lost Trail Pass, Homestake Pass, and Georgetown Lake are areas where snow is expected to accumulate and cause commute delays.

More local roads, like Highway 93 between the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, will see more of a slushy mix through the early morning, with rain and snow mixing for several hours.

Warm-ish overnight temperatures have helped the accumulation in lower elevation areas stick mainly to grassy areas and not as much to the roads.

Throughout the day, the moisture will taper off as temperatures warm to the mid-40s.

A few scattered bands will probably stick around though overnight into Friday.

The northwest corner of the state will stay mostly dry, just cloudy through the day.

A little relief from the grey skies will come Friday before more wet weather moves in Saturday again.

