Weather Forecast: Varying conditions across western Montana today

MISSOULA — From high elevation mountain snow, to sunny and dry conditions... western Montana will see a wide array of weather today.

Most notably, (since it is still technically summer) a Winter Weather Advisory is in now in place for Glacier National Park along with the Mission/Swan ranges until 6 PM.

The bulk of the wet weather will arrive in the next few hours as low pressure wraps-around with moisture for NW Montana. Valleys will stick to rain, but model runs are indicating a possible 3-6" of snow for areas in the advisory above 5,000 FT. Logan Pass and Marias pass will likely be the only locations affected for travel.

Down further south, the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula Valley look dry and partly sunny today. Temperatures everywhere will be about 20° cooler from yesterday. Expect mainly 60s, with 40s this morning.

The cooler air may stick around into tomorrow morning as well, so areas near high elevations need to cover plants tonight to protect against frost.

Fortunately, things will start to warm up and clear up in time for Labor Day Weekend! 90°s will be back very soon.