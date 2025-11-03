Weather Forecast: Very active weather on tap this week

MISSOULA — A surge of moisture will continue bringing widespread mountain snow and a valley rain/snow mix through Tuesday morning.

Snow levels will be the lowest in Northwest Montana, which may allow a trace to 2” of accumulating snow — particularly valleys in Lincoln County (Yaak, Troy, Libby, Eureka, etc). Passes such as Lookout and Marias could pick up 1”-5”.

A temporary break in the active weather pattern emerges for Tuesday afternoon into very early Wednesday morning with a big decrease in shower activity. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s for northwest Montana and upper 40s to almost mid 50s elsewhere.

Another round of showers is likely Wednesday into Thursday, though… snow levels look to stay on the higher side with little to no impacts for pass-level travel. Highs in the valleys will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s with breezy conditions at times.

Another break will emerge late Thursday into early Friday with yet another round of precipitation expected Friday into Saturday - this time, snow levels look to drop a little further, but I’m still expecting mainly mountain snow and valley rain (if not a rain/snow mix).

As of now, the weekend is looking dry with valley fog likely.

