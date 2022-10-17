Weather Forecast: Warm and dry for the work week, cold and wet for the weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions during the work week will continue to stay warm and dry.

Temperatures will run about 10-20 degrees above normal until Thursday, when strong winds could come through.

The strong winds will help with our current air stagnation problem. Until then, air pollutants like dust and smoke will be strong enough to warrant an Air Stagnation Advisory from the National Weather Service that runs to Thursday morning.

After Thursday, pressure systems will change and a cold air mass with potential precipitation looks to move in, giving us moisture and cooler temperatures.