Weather Forecast: Warm conditions continue; cooler temps return this weekend

MISSOULA — Warm and sunny conditions will continue today for western Montana.

A few more clouds are expected, with temperatures cooling just slightly from high 80s into low 80s.

This warm trend is also going to produce isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evenings again. However, by Friday, the pattern starts to change slightly.

Thunderstorms are still possible Friday, but general trends will lean towards more showery weather and not as stormy. Chances are better for rain Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will also drastically change, moving from 80s to 50s and low 60s for the weekend.

Spring just keeps taking us on a roller-coaster ride!