Weather Forecast: Warm, dry, and breezy for now

MISSOULA — Today’s shaping up to be warm, dry, and breezy across the region—plenty of sunshine and above-average temps.

Expect winds to pick up this afternoon, especially in the higher terrain, where gusts could reach 25–35 mph.

Things take a turn starting late Thursday. Thunderstorms return for SW Montana and a few could be on the strong to severe side—think gusty winds and maybe some small hail.

That storm threat expands into west-central and NW Montana on Friday, with a better chance for isolated severe storms, especially along the divide. Expect more widespread thunderstorm activity through the day, with heavier rain and some strong wind gusts.

By Friday night and into the weekend, a big pattern shift brings cooler temps and widespread precipitation.

High elevation areas—especially around Glacier Park—could see accumulating snow between 3"-12" above 7000 FT. Logan Pass could get several inches, possibly up to a foot. If you’ve got plans in the mountains or backcountry, prepare for cold, wet, and even snowy conditions.

The system starts to clear out by Sunday, but some scattered showers will likely linger.