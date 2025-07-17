Weather Forecast: Warm, dry, and breezy into the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be warming up a little bit today and tomorrow, but otherwise our forecast looks fairly stable as we head into the weekend.

Our warmest day ahead is tomorrow, with 90°s expected. Today, we'll climb into mostly 80°s for western Montana.

Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny. However, don't be surprised by a bit more haze starting to build in the region. There are a few fires in Idaho/Washington that are sending smoke our way. So far, air quality has remained mostly unharmed though.

The only place that may not enjoy this warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern is Glacier National Park. Another small disturbance from Canada looks to drop over the park today and create afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Radar mostly has impacts for East Glacier, but be ready for changing conditions if you'll be out there today.

Also, breezy winds should pick up again this afternoon between the 10-20 MPH range.

These trends continue until Monday next week. At that point, a slight cool down + some active weather returns to the forecast.