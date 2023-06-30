Weather Forecast: Warm, dry, & breezy conditions for the 4th of July

MISSOULA — Warm, dry, and breezy weather conditions will dominate the Fourth of July weekend.

Temperatures are rising today to the high 80s and low 90s and will stay in these ranges through the weekend.

The breezy conditions will roll in on Saturday. Boaters, floaters, and fishers should be aware of winds gusting between 10-40 MPH, causing choppy conditions.

Additionally, the winds could impact road travel when winds pick up in the afternoon on Saturday.

Skies will stay sunny and dry through next week, but we'll be keeping a close eye on potential smoke from Canadian fires that could move in Monday/Tuesday.

Enough smoke will obviously impact air quality for the holiday - but it will not arrive for the early part of the weekend.