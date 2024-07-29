Weather Forecast: Warm, dry, & breezy conditions today; cool & rainy tomorrow

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today will be warm, dry and breezy for continued storm clean-up across western Montana.

These conditions are ahead of an incoming cold front moving our way from Canada.

By tomorrow morning, rain chances rise with cooler temperatures forecasted for Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, this cold front will be more calm than last week's.

Several areas could receive wetting rains that will assist in fire danger, plus winds may carry out some heavy smoke with the frontal passage.

Overall, this week looks up and down with temperatures and conditions.