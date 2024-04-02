Weather Forecast: Warm & dry conditions today, back to rainy days tomorrow

MISSOULA — A pleasant day is on the agenda for western Montana. While skies will be blue and temperatures will be warm today, get outside!

Daytime high temperatures will be in upper 60s to low 70s. Skies should again be blue and sunshine-y with a few clouds building in the afternoon.

But, spring can't make up its' mind this week. By tomorrow, weather conditions will return to rain in the valleys/snow in the mountains.

Showers will be fairly scattered at first with a slight uptick in winds as a cold front begins its' passage through the region. Moisture will first reach NW Montana before getting to the SW region late tomorrow night.

With warmer air in place likely to collide with the incoming cold front, a few thunderstorms may even be possible tomorrow.

The cold front will drop today's warmth into 50s for now. Road impacts will be minimal, but visibility may be reduced with quick, heavy rains.

However, temperatures will cool down even more this weekend into the 40s, which means we may not be done with snow just yet this season. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast this week!