Weather Forecast: Warm & dry end to the work week expected

MISSOULA — The winds have died down, the rain is gone, and conditions are shaping up for a warm and dry end to the work week.

A decent high pressure ridge will usher in the warmth. In fact, high temperatures in Missoula for Thursday and Friday are warm enough to possibly break some records.

But the warmth will not only extend to Missoula - most local areas should expect high 60s and low 70s through Saturday. Basically, all will be calm over the next few days.

A big change is on the way for next week though. Long-range forecasts indicate that we will see some cooler weather and rain Sunday through Tuesday (10/22-10/24), with an even bigger push of cold air Wednesday or Thursday. At that point, temperatures may drop to 40s for highs and there is potential for a rain/snow mix as well.

It is recommended to get outside, enjoy some sunshine and the warm weather while it lasts. Winter may be here soon!