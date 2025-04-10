Weather Forecast: Warm & dry today, but wet & cool weather returns soon

MISSOULA — Wet and cool weather will be back to western Montana shortly, but for today, it's all about the warmth!

A brief ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm up to upper 60°s and low 70°s just for today. Skies will be partly sunny with light winds - a pleasant spring day.

By tonight, another cold front will begin to move in. Showers could begin in the overnight hours and temperatures will drop back down another 10-15° on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look even cooler and wetter. A low pressure system out of Canada looks to drop in Sunday, which would possibly lower snow levels to valley floors. At that point, accumulations would be light and probably only stick to grassy areas.

For now, keep an eye on the forecast if you have road trip travel plans over a mountain pass. These areas would likely see the most impact from snow on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop to upper 40°s and low 50°s for both Saturday and Sunday. Our warming trend really does not last long!

Overall, Mother Nature is keeping us on our toes this spring.