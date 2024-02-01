Weather Forecast: Warm end to January; winter weather comes back this weekend

MISSOULA — After such an up and down January weather-wise, the start of February looks promising for a return to winter.

Today, however, will still be a repeat of the last several days with warmer temperatures, patchy-to-dense fog, and valley inversions.

It is later tonight that we may see a change finally in our current pattern. Wet weather that has been hitting the Pacific Northwest will begin to bring scattered showers to western Montana.

Showers look light in nature for Friday, but turn up in intensity on Saturday. If you have plans to travel this weekend, mountain passes will likely see changing conditions with valleys experiencing off and on impacts from rain/snow or freezing rain.

Temperatures will cool down quite a bit into the weekend and swing back to normal levels.