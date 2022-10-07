Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Warm fall weekend ahead before quick cold front next week

Terran Wimberly
Posted at 4:49 AM, Oct 07, 2022
MISSOULA - The weekend forecast for western Montana will be warm and dry conditions, much like the conditions seen all this week.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s each morning, with daytime highs reaching 70ºs in most valley areas.

Periods of stronger cloud coverage will come and go on Saturday morning, with bright sunshine being more widespread on Sunday.

Monday will continue the current trend.

On Tuesday, a quick cold front moves in that could drop overnight lows into freezing territory.

This cold front is part of a low pressure system that could bring a little bit of precipitation as well.

