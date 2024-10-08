Weather Forecast: Warm, hazy, and breezy day ahead for Western Montana

MISSOULA — After a stunning display of the Aurora last night in Western Montana, today's weather will bring hazy sunshine and above average temperatures.

Air quality is still a concern today. As of about 4:30 a.m., most areas were actually in the "Good" category, but Hamilton was still in the "Moderate" category. Air quality numbers can change minute by minute though.

The heavy haze we are seeing is coming from fires in both Oregon and Idaho, along with local fires. The Air Quality Alert issued yesterday will be re-evaluated and updated around 8 AM this morning.

Amid the hazy sunshine, temperatures will climb to heights about 10-15° above average. For this time of year, that means highs in the 70s, close to 80°.

However, the haze and the warmth will both be short-lived. A cold front is tracking in sometime tomorrow, with weak winds and little-to-no precipitation.

Essentially, this means that temperatures will drop only a few degrees, the winds will push out the haze, and we should stay mostly dry.

Thursday may only bring a few extra clouds along with cooler temperatures. Also of note — today is the last sunset on/after 7 p.m. of the year!