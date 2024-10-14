Weather Forecast: Warm/hazy start to the week, but big changes are on the way

MISSOULA — Our pleasant weather continues at the start of this new week.

Temperatures today will be comfortable in the 70°s, with mostly sunny skies. Haze will still be impacting areas from around Missoula to the Bitterroot valleys.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) should be just as beautiful for western Montana.

Then, after several weeks of this mild weather, conditions will change majorly.

A cold front looks to drop in early Wednesday morning, bringing rain for Wednesday and some possible rain/snow mix for Thursday. Current forecast models are putting most mountain ranges with around 2" of snow by Thursday morning, but snow levels could drop low enough (3500 FT) to bring snow to a few valleys.

Impacts will likely by limited by the fact that we have been so warm lately and ground temperatures will melt any valley snowfall quickly. However, backcountry conditions will see some impacts from this system.

Temperatures should plummet from our nice 70°s to upper 40°s for our daytime highs. After Friday, highs should stabilize in upper 50°s/low 60°s into next week.

Overall, enjoy the nice weather for now before it all changes!